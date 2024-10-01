iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iRhythm Technologies worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,956,000 after acquiring an additional 75,811 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 359,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53,219 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,495,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,132,000 after buying an additional 121,709 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

IRTC stock opened at $74.24 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.88 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.14%. The firm had revenue of $148.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mervin Smith sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $51,366.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,477.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $96,506.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,265.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mervin Smith sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $51,366.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,477.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,072 shares of company stock worth $372,748. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

