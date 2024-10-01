Insider Buying: Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel bought 1,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $21,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,536,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,993,172.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 5th, Snehal Patel bought 5,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.18 per share, with a total value of $72,490.00.
- On Tuesday, July 23rd, Snehal Patel bought 1,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.89 per share, with a total value of $23,835.00.
Greenwich LifeSciences Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $185.09 million, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.61. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $21.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Greenwich LifeSciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.
Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
