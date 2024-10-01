Insider Buying: Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel bought 1,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $21,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,536,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,993,172.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Snehal Patel bought 5,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.18 per share, with a total value of $72,490.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Snehal Patel bought 1,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.89 per share, with a total value of $23,835.00.

Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $185.09 million, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.61. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $21.44.

Greenwich LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:GLSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). On average, equities analysts forecast that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Greenwich LifeSciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

