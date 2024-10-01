Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Director Kelly Clark Hanczyk Buys 2,000 Shares

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Kelly Clark Hanczyk bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.79 per share, with a total value of C$17,580.00.
Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance
Shares of NXR.UN stock opened at C$8.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$623.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.54. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$6.08 and a 12-month high of C$9.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95.
Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NXR.UN
Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile
Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nexus Industrial REIT
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Trading Halts Explained
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.