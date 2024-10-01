Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Director Kelly Clark Hanczyk Buys 2,000 Shares

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Kelly Clark Hanczyk bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.79 per share, with a total value of C$17,580.00.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NXR.UN stock opened at C$8.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$623.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.54. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$6.08 and a 12-month high of C$9.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95.

Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXR.UN shares. Desjardins upped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. National Bankshares raised Nexus Industrial REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.81.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Featured Stories

