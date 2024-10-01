Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) EVP Barbara Supplee Purchases 150 Shares

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) EVP Barbara Supplee acquired 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.38 per share, with a total value of $20,607.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,296.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $139.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.84 and a 200 day moving average of $126.64. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $104.46 and a 52 week high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 17.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Science Applications International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,062,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $504,995,000 after purchasing an additional 194,160 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Science Applications International by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,082,000 after purchasing an additional 233,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,333,000 after acquiring an additional 56,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 8.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,524,000 after acquiring an additional 28,304 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Science Applications International from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.75.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

