MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 118 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,050 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31,278 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $233.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.80. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.23.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cfra raised their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.