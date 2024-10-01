Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,915 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,854 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,295,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,472,000 after purchasing an additional 150,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,020,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,948,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 11.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 459,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,624,000 after purchasing an additional 47,905 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 19.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 655,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,816,000 after purchasing an additional 104,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $692,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 94,815 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $5,094,409.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 1.6 %

EFSC opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.98. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $54.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average of $43.62.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.41 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.13%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

