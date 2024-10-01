CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Jamil Suleman Sells 200 Shares

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jamil Suleman sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.03, for a total value of C$16,406.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,406.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$73.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56. CCL Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$52.82 and a twelve month high of C$82.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCL.B has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$85.44.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

