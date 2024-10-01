Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Senior Officer Patrick Belanger Houston Purchases 350 Shares

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Patrick Belanger Houston bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$46.13 per share, with a total value of C$16,145.50.

Shares of Calian Group stock opened at C$45.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88. The company has a market cap of C$544.15 million, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$48.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.18. Calian Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$42.88 and a 52 week high of C$61.24.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.67 million. Calian Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calian Group Ltd. will post 5.0379198 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark cut their target price on Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ventum Financial dropped their price objective on Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Calian Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Calian Group from C$76.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$74.00.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

