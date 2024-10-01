Daniel Harris Meyer Sells 100 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $11,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,337 shares in the company, valued at $51,760,586.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel Harris Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $103.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.66, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.69 and its 200 day moving average is $97.50. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.37 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $12,238,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $11,213,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 533.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $739,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHAK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.39.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

