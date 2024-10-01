Juliette Berangere Audet Purchases 1,104 Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) insider Juliette Berangere Audet acquired 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $17,332.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,332.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Up 2.3 %

NAMS stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 300,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 51,726 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth $5,407,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $2,964,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth $22,015,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth $15,018,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NAMS. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NAMS

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.