Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC) Insider John Bernard Kreft Purchases 372,000 Shares

Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Get Free Report) insider John Bernard Kreft bought 372,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,160.00.

Shares of CVE:KGC opened at C$0.03 on Tuesday. Kestrel Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$2.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03.

Kestrel Gold Inc, an early-stage exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Fireweed located near Kitimat, British Columbia; and the flagship QCM project covering an area of 69 square kilometers located in northern British Columbia.

