Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Position Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 84,820 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 168.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 50.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $101,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,648 shares in the company, valued at $892,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $101,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $133,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,135.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $4,367,869. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

