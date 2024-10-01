Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Director Eckhardt Guenter Ruemmler Buys 580 Shares of Stock

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) Director Eckhardt Guenter Ruemmler bought 580 shares of Northland Power stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,441.50.

Northland Power Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.53. The firm has a market cap of C$6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.72. Northland Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$19.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.36.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$528.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$526.10 million. Northland Power had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 3.95%. Analysts forecast that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.2408719 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NPI shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.11.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading

