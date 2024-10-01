Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Stock Position Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,624 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.74. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $69.01.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

