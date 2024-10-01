Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Nordstrom worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,648,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,867,000 after purchasing an additional 820,390 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,661,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,251,000 after acquiring an additional 661,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,653,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,936,000 after acquiring an additional 579,001 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,783,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,310,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp lowered Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

In other news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,928,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

JWN stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.13.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 41.53%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

