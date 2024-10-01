Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Patrick Industries worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PATK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 78.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.43.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ PATK opened at $142.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.48 and a 200-day moving average of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $147.80.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patrick Industries news, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $248,640.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,283.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $982,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,112.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $248,640.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,283.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,411 shares of company stock worth $3,858,915 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.