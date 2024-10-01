Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,680 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of StepStone Group worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Stock Down 0.8 %

STEP stock opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. StepStone Group LP has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that StepStone Group LP will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $51.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

