Insider Selling: MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) Director John Joseph Johnston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $11,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,249. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Joseph Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxCyte alerts:

On Monday, August 26th, John Joseph Johnston sold 3,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $12,840.00.

On Friday, July 26th, John Joseph Johnston sold 3,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $14,250.00.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $407.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxCyte

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 77.97%. The company had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MaxCyte by 20.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in MaxCyte by 22.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 65.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.