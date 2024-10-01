Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $34.35. The company has a market cap of $18.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2384 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%.

About VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

