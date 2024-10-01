Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 3,302 Shares of Stock

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,486.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403,987 shares in the company, valued at $12,537,603.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ECF opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECF. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

