DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Nicola T. Allais Sells 1,764 Shares of Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $30,481.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,013.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 62.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 45,689 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 813.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after buying an additional 3,577,575 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth $15,297,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,371,000 after buying an additional 190,786 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,727,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,974,000 after purchasing an additional 216,370 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

