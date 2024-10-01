Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Trading Down 14.4%

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report) fell 14.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 76.50 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 77.50 ($1.04). 43,669 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 14,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.50 ($1.21).

Panther Metals Trading Down 14.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £3.23 million, a PE ratio of 1,550.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Panther Metals Company Profile

Panther Metals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada and Australia. The company holds 100% interest in Obonga Greenstone Belt project; Dotted Lake project; Big Bear Gold project, and Manitou Lakes project located in Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in Annaburroo and Marrakai gold project areas located in the Northern Territory, Australia.

