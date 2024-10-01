Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) COO Tina Marriott Sells 6,000 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 521,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tina Marriott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $45,360.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $48,780.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RXRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,137,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,079,000 after buying an additional 1,291,946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 691,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 349,232 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 1,875,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

