Predator Oil & Gas (LON:PRD) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). Approximately 798,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,009,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.13).

Predator Oil & Gas Stock Up 5.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The stock has a market cap of £57.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -950.00 and a beta of 2.02.

Predator Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. It owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Predator Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predator Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.