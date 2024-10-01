Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.36

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.36 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 740787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

Akzo Nobel Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

