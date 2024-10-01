Jack Levine Buys 20,000 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) Director Jack Levine acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 175,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,720.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Blink Charging Stock Down 2.3 %

BLNK opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.66. Blink Charging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.90 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 22.70% and a negative net margin of 108.11%. Blink Charging’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blink Charging by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 365,098 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Blink Charging by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 224,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 142,366 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Blink Charging by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Blink Charging by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 459,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 411,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Blink Charging by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

BLNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Blink Charging to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

