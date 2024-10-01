Jack Levine Buys 20,000 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) Director Jack Levine acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 175,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,720.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Blink Charging Stock Down 2.3 %
BLNK opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.66. Blink Charging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63.
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.90 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 22.70% and a negative net margin of 108.11%. Blink Charging’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
BLNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Blink Charging to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.
Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.
