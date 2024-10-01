KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (Revived IPO) Plans $600 Million IPO for October 9th (KLC)

KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (Revived IPO) (KLC) is planning to raise $600 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, October 9th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 24,000,000 shares at $23.00-$27.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (Revived IPO) generated $2.6 billion in revenue and $57.7 million in net income. KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (Revived IPO) has a market-cap of $2.9 billion.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, J.P. Morgan, UBS Investment Bank, Baird, BMO Capital Markets, Deutsche Bank Securities and Macquarie Capital acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Loop Capital Markets, Ramirez & Co. and R. Seelaus & Co. were co-managers.

KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (Revived IPO) provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are the largest private provider of high-quality early childhood education (ECE) in the United States by center capacity. We are a mission-driven organization, rooted in a commitment to providing all children with the very best start in life. We serve children ranging from six weeks to 12 years of age across our market-leading footprint of 1,500 early childhood education centers with capacity of more than 197,000 children and nearly 650 before- and after-school sites located in 40 states and the District of Columbia as of Jan. 1, 2022. We believe families choose us because of our differentiated inclusive approach and our commitment to delivering every child a high-quality educational experience in a nurturing and engaging environment. We operate all of our centers under the KinderCare platform and utilize a consistent curriculum and operational approach across our network. We offer a differentiated value proposition to the children, families, schools and employers we serve, driven by our market-leading scale and commitment to quality, access, and inclusion. We leverage our extensive network of community-based centers, employer-sponsored programs and before- and after-school sites to meet parents where they are, which is an important factor in the context of evolving work styles as a result of theÂ COVID-19Â pandemic.Â Note: Net income and revenue figures are for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2024. (Note: KinderCare Learning Companies disclosed terms for its revived IPO – in an S-1/A filing dated Sept. 30, 2024: The company is offering 24.0 million shares at a price range of $23.00 to $27.00 to raise $600 million, if priced at the $25.00 mid-point.) (Note: KinderCare Learning Companies filed a new S-1 for an IPO – with no terms – on Sept. 6, 2024.) (Note: KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (KC Holdco) revived its previously postponed IPO – with no terms and no estimated IPO proceeds – in an S-1/A filing dated March 9, 2022. On Nov. 19, 2021, KinderCare said it had postponed its IPO, citing regulatory delays. The KinderCare deal initially had been expected to start trading on Nov. 19, a day’s delay after indications on Nov. 17 that the IPO had been trimmed in size and priced at $3 below its $18-to-$21 range – but the deal was not declared effective.) (Note: KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. withdrewÂ its IPO plans in an SEC filing dated July 26, 2023. The company filed its S-1 on Oct. 18, 2021.) “.

KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (Revived IPO) was founded in 1969 and has 35000 employees. The company is located at 650 NE Holladay, Suite 1400 Portland, OR 97232 and can be reached via phone at (503) 872-1300 or on the web at http://www.kindercare.com/.

