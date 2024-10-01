JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE) Trading Up 0.5%

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.98 and last traded at $50.94. 110,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 466% from the average session volume of 19,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $395.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Realty Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,287,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 1,415.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 91,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 85,401 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

About JPMorgan Realty Income ETF

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

