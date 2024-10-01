Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRBW) Trading 6.5% Higher

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRBW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.32. 1,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 7,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.
Nutriband Stock Up 6.5 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02.
About Nutriband
Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.
