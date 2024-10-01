Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) Trading Down 0.9%

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.08. 2,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 220,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Onfolio Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Onfolio had a negative return on equity of 59.94% and a negative net margin of 118.43%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter.

Onfolio Company Profile

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

