PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF) Stock Price Down 5.1%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 5,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.71.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.69.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.
