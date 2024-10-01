Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Spectaire Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPEC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. 4,109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,582,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Spectaire Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

Spectaire Company Profile

Spectaire Holdings Inc provides solutions that measure, manage, and reduce carbon dioxide equivalent and other greenhouse gas emissions. The company offers AireCore, an integrated hardware, software, and data platform for logistics and supply chain players that uses mass spectrometry to directly measure their emissions.

