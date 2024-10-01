Franklin Bitcoin ETF (BATS:EZBC) Shares Down 3.4%

Franklin Bitcoin ETF (BATS:EZBC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.54 and last traded at $36.82. 154,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.11.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91.
About Franklin Bitcoin ETF
The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.
