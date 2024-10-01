Nuburu (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU) Trading Up 1.2%

Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 173,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,502,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Nuburu Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.21.

Nuburu (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

About Nuburu

Nuburu, Inc engages in high-power, high-brightness blue laser technology business for welding and 3D printing industries worldwide. The company offers Nuburu AO-150 and NUBURU BL. Its products have applications in battery, e-mobility, consumer electronics, and 3D printing metal systems. Nuburu, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

