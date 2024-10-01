iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BATS:BEMB) Trading Up 0.3%

iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BATS:BEMB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.17 and last traded at $54.15. Approximately 2,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $54.00.
iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.27.
About iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
The iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate debt issued in emerging-market countries with at least 2.5 years remaining in maturity.
