iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.14 and last traded at $34.31. Approximately 104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.36.

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.86 million, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.49.

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF Company Profile

The iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (IVRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of equity securities from around the world that are expected to contribute to the metaverse. IVRS was launched on Feb 14, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

