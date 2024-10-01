Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Trading 116.7% Higher

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) shares rose 116.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 15,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 32,318,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
Charge Enterprises Trading Up 116.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $190.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Charge Enterprises Company Profile
Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.
