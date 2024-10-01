Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.10 and last traded at C$2.10. Approximately 53,290 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 122,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.26.

Standard Lithium Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.80. The stock has a market cap of C$385.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 25.41 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

