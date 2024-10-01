Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.15). 20 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 43,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.50 ($1.16).

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 86.25. The company has a market cap of £72.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,300.00 and a beta of -0.13.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Company Profile

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.

