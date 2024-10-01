FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Trading Up 5.5%

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.60. Approximately 62,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 19,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.
FinWise Bancorp Trading Up 5.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $199.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.68.
FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.49 million. FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 16.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FinWise Bancorp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinWise Bancorp
About FinWise Bancorp
FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FinWise Bancorp
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.