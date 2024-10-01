FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Trading Up 5.5%

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.60. Approximately 62,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 19,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

FinWise Bancorp Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $199.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Get FinWise Bancorp alerts:

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.49 million. FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 16.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FinWise Bancorp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinWise Bancorp

About FinWise Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FinWise Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,457 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 25.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in FinWise Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.