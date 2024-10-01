Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Price Performance

NASDAQ:HTOOW opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Fusion Fuel Green has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

