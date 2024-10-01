Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Fusion Fuel Green Price Performance
NASDAQ:HTOOW opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Fusion Fuel Green has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.
About Fusion Fuel Green
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fusion Fuel Green
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.