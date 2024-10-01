Short Interest in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Drops By 9.0%

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 154,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on First Internet Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp Stock Up 3.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2,179.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 189.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 219.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 9.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $296.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.66. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $39.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.