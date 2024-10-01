ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IMOS stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $850.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.90. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMOS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter worth about $42,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 49,831.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.