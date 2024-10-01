Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Short Interest Update

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the August 31st total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 915,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Integral Ad Science Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $17.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,081.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56.
Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $129.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IAS
Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science
In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $102,112.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $74,667.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,353.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $102,112.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,980.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,003 shares of company stock valued at $283,347. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,472,000 after buying an additional 566,982 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 11.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,906,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,949,000 after purchasing an additional 412,044 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 9.9% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,969,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,604,000 after purchasing an additional 268,310 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 605.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,740,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,246,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after buying an additional 55,844 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Integral Ad Science Company Profile
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Integral Ad Science
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.