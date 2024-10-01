Short Interest in Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Drops By 5.4%

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Stock Performance

Shares of HWCPZ stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89.

Get Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 alerts:

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%.

About Hancock Whitney Co. – 6

since the late 1800s, hancock bank has embodied core values of honor & integrity, strength & stability, commitment to service, teamwork, and personal responsibility. at locations in mississippi, alabama, and florida, hancock bank offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; energy banking; private banking; trust and investment services; certain insurance services; and mortgage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.