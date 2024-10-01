Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Grows By 6.8%

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $25.40.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0858 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,183,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 867,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 159,816 shares during the period.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

