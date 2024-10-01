Short Interest in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Drops By 7.9%

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 685,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
iHeartMedia Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $267.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.70.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $929.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Bank of America lowered their price target on iHeartMedia from $1.70 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.
