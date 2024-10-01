Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $299.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $323.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cummins has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $333.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $1.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

