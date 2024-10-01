Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WERN. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average is $36.89.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $760.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.81 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

