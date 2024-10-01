Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.78.

XNCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Xencor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Xencor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XNCR

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

In other news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $665,547.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Xencor during the second quarter worth $212,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Xencor by 22.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 22,107 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xencor during the second quarter worth about $753,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000.

Xencor Price Performance

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.25). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 132.74%. The company had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.